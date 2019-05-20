Summer Warmth & Storms

Wake up overnight? Yeh, me too thanks to overnight thunderstorms that rolled on through. In their wake, other than a passing late morning shower, much of the area kicks off this Monday with a dry commute as a summery feel to the air prevails today.

With the summer time warmth comes summer time humidity and a few scattered storms later this afternoon, into the evening. It’ll be by far, the warmest day of the year so far as highs head up into the mid 80s for many!

Our attention turns to the sky mid to late afternoon as isolated to scattered storms will be locally strong/severe later today. The time frame to watch is between 4-9pm for these storms to develop and move east. Cloud to ground lighting, downpours and strong wind gusts are the main threats. The risk for an isolated tornado or large hail is low, but non zero. One thing that could limit the amount/severity of the storms that fire is a bit of mid level dry air that works in later today. That’s why severe storms should be more of the localized/isolated kind vs. a widespread outbreak.

Behind the cold front that crosses tonight, humidity and temps drop for tomorrow. With a refreshing busy breeze from the northwest tomorrow and highs 65-70, it’ll be a good day to get in a mow or do some other yard work.