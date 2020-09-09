Summer Warmth Today, Showers Tomorrow

Enjoy that summer warmth yesterday? Well, it’s back again today, although just not quite as bright. Patchy dense fog and low clouds this morning will burn off, allowing for more sun late morning/midday. More mid to high level clouds stream in the afternoon, so the sun gets filtered a bit, but enough still gets through to warm temps into the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the coast.

Tomorrow will be warm and very humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. With the atmosphere loaded with moisture, a few localized downpours are possible.

As the front clears the coast Friday, dew points crash, setting up a cooler and lower humidity start to the weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon after a bright Saturday.