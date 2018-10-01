Summer Winding Down

While it is officially fall, October always seems to give us one push of summer-like air. But the contrast from the first of the month to the end is quite the difference. We start October with average highs in the upper 60s, but by the end of the month only the upper 50s. Even more shocking is from today to Halloween, we will lose an hour and 42 minutes of daylight. And another staggering stat… our earliest trace of snow on record, first measurable snow on record, and first inch of snow on record all occurring during the month of October.

And if you happen to be a winter lover, here’s some good news for you… Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all not too far away. Below are how many days until _________. Pretty shocking!