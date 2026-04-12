Temperatures may be cool to start the day, but with the light winds and sunshine it’ll feel great for April in Southern New England!

The afternoon feel will be slightly different depending on where you live thanks to our winds becoming northeasterly for a time. That will give the coast a cooler feel with highs largely between 50-55, while inland cities will see highs between 55-60.

Clouds will begin to increase late in the day as our next storm moves in… but if you want dry weather, don’t fret! This won’t be a big weather-maker By any stretch.

We’ll start with a warm front that moves in long after sunset tonight. That’ll throw a few showers our way around midnight, particularly for the North Shore. Showers will be short-lived though, and we’ll be dry by the morning commute Monday.

Monday’s daylight hours will be mainly dry, though we’ll be in and out of the clouds. It’ll be quite breezy as well with gusts up to 30 mph.

It’s important to note that the breeze will be out of the southwest, which will help draw warmer air into the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s!

The dry day comes to an end with a cold front moving in late in the afternoon. This could bring a few more showers around the evening commute. Not a super-soaking-stretch, but something to note if you generally get on the road between 5-7 PM.

We’ll see rounds of showers throughout the week– Tuesday evening, Wednesday evening, and early Thursday morning, we could see a few showers. But, this week is by no means a washout.

In fact, most of the week will remain dry! Showers will be limited in both amount of rain and time, so just know that, while it’ll be good to check in on the forecast throughout the week (or check the radar on the 7Weather App 😉 ), you won’t be dodging raindrops all week.

The more prevalent part of the next week will be the warmth! High temperatures will be 20 degrees above average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (highs in the mid to upper 70s). Even Friday will be quite warm for this time of year, with highs topping out in the low 70s.

To put this in perspective– the average high on June 1 (the start of meteorological summer) is 71 degrees. With that in mind, this pattern will be downright summerlike!