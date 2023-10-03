Alright you Fall fans, your pumpkin spiced latte weather is on hold over the next few days as summer weather surges back into Southern New England. Although, with that said, it doesn’t feel that way this morning as a bit of a Fall chill is in the air.

That’ll change quickly though, as sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will send temps soaring into the upper 70s to mid 80s this afternoon. Expect temps to be a bit cooler across the Cape and Islands. Although quite warm, we’ll likely fall just shy of records.

Day off? Solid beach weather for sure.

August in October continues tomorrow with more 80s showing up. At the coast, the ocean breeze kicks in easier, so beach temps run 70-75 degrees. More sunshine is expected.

Thursday is another nice day with highs in the mid 70s to near 80.



Friday, clouds increase and we’ll track a few spotty interior showers in the afternoon. A better chance for wet weather, surprise, surprise, comes in over the weekend as Saturday into Saturday night look wet with widespread showers and storms with localized downpours.

Sunday and Monday look dry and much cooler as we round out Columbus Day weekend. It’ll be a bit breezy too.