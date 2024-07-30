Nice break from the heat? Or, nah… bring summer back? No matter how you felt about yesterday, the cooler weather with mostly cloudy skies is over and done with as summer’s sun and warmth comes surging back in today.

Highs head for the mid 80s to near 90, albeit cooler along the south coast. The humidity will be high and just a few isolated showers pop up, but they’ll be limited in how long they last as well as only 10-20% of us even picking up on one. Bottom line… overall, it’s a fairly solid beach/pool day returning.

Tomorrow, highs hold in the low 80s with very high humidity in place. While it won’t rain all day, scattered showers and storms will fire and move through, allowing for it to be unsettled at times. Localized downpours will be the main risk with any shower/storm that does form.

Thursday, the heat cranks back up to near 90 with just a few isolated pop-up storms developing. Friday looks hot and dry with highs in the lower 90s. The beach will be the place to be to beat the heat then as it’ll be dry with a light sea breezes kicking in.

The weekend will be warm, 85-90, with high humidity and scattered afternoon storms.