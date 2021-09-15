For anyone that missed the warmth and humidity, today is for you. While it won’t be the high heat and humidity we saw that prompted heat advisories over the summer, they’ll be plenty of warmth the humidity today to make it feel like mid summer again. Highs head for the mid to upper 80s while dew points run well into the 60s. It’ll be a bit cooler, upper 70s, along the south coast. One thing that will help temper warm and humid feel to the air will be a busy breeze from the south, gusting 20-30mph at times.

With the summer warmth and humidity, come the summer storms. However, most of them don’t arrive until the evening and that’ll limit however expansion the severe risk is across our area. With storms moving into locations northwest of 495 between 6-9pm, there will be some residual daytime heating, meaning the risk for a thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts or even an isolated tornado is there. The overall highest risk for that is from Southern VT to Central NH, to western Maine. Locally, inside 495, the risk of severe storms is lower, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out after 8 or 9pm.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs back in the 70s. Some mugginess linger too with dew points in the 60s. While it won’t be a perfect weather day, from the Mass Pike, points north, much of the day will be rain-free. South of the Pike, scattered showers/downpours are more likely, with some locally heavy rain at times from SE Mass to RI and CT.



Friday will have a few isolated to scattered showers too. We’ll keep an eye on an area of low pressure for Saturday that passes southeast of Nantucket. Named or not, that storm will increase the risk of rip currents at the beaches, provide an active northeast breeze at the coast and even through a few possible showers in Saturday morning across Southeast Mass. Sunday – Tuesday look nice.



