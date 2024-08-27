Today was nice but summer is back in full force Wednesday. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s but will feel like the lower 90s with the humidity back. There’s also the risk of a few storms, but they’ll stay isolated and much of the day will be a dry, hot summer day.

The humidity will be borderline tropical, but it’s only for a day. The shower and storm chances will come in two waves tomorrow and the second wave is a cold front that will wipe out the heat and humidity about as fast as it came in. Behind it is cooler and drier air to close out the week. In fact, Thursday and Friday look like absolutely gorgeous days, though they’ll feel like early fall.

The first wave of showers will be tomorrow morning and they’ll be a few isolated to scattered showers. Those come in on the warm front that brings the warm air and humidity. We’re dry for much of the day before a second wave comes in during the late afternoon and evening. Those could be a few storms — but still just isolated and scattered in nature. That’s the cold front that will sweep out the heat.

Behind that cold front is cooler, brighter and drier air. Though it’ll feel a bit like early fall, it’s a great end to the work week!