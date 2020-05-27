Summer’s Stance Continues

Warm and humid air continue to build in today with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Warmest locations will be across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire, with cool air prevails near the South Coast.

Low clouds and fog reform tonight with a mild and muggy feel to the air prevailing.

Warmth and humidity win again tomorrow and Friday, as dew points jump to near 70 by Friday! A few isolated showers are possible Friday and a passing shower or storm possible Saturday, but much of that time frame will remain rain-free. Lower humidity and cooler air moves in early next week.