Summer’s Sun Returns

With yesterday’s rain in the rear view, we are patiently awaiting the arrival of sunshine, as low clouds and patchy fog are prevalent this morning. Once the sun does break out, it’ll be a solid day overall with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 70s at coast and lower to middle 80s inland. The rain chance is low, 95% of us stay dry, but with that said, just a quick stray, shower may fire inland where the west wind meets the east.

Tomorrow, we do it all over again as low clouds and fog breaks for some sun and a warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. The next couple days will be muggy too, with dew points into the 60s.

High heat builds Friday with temps near 90, although sea breeze may keep beach temps near 80. With that said, if you have Friday off, it’ll be the best beach day heading into the weekend as Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered storms. We’ll keep an eye of them too, as depending on how the ingredients line up, a few of those storms could be strong.

It’s also worth noting now that the warmth is more consistently in the forecast, that it’s the time of year to keep an eye on the kids and the pets. Don’t leave them in the car and be mindful of pavement temps for the paws.