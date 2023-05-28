How about that start to Memorial Day weekend? Low humidity, full on sunshine and temps sent up into the low 70s coast, to low 80s inland. Weather so nice, we want to do it twice… or thrice when it’s a long weekend.



The repeat of the sunshine and comfortable amount of humidity we can do today. The biggest difference? Temps run another 5-10 degrees warmer, pushing many towns and cities into the 85-90 range today. Even in Boston, it’ll be warm with highs well into the 80s. Cape Cod temps run 70-75 with a busy southwest wind picking up this afternoon. It will be windy at times across the Cape and Islands and Buzzards Bay this afternoon with gusts 20-30mph.

Today is the best pool/beach day, just remember to use that sunscreen as the UV index runs very high. While the sand and the air is warm, the water is still cold this time of year, so be mindful of that if you’re heading out on the boat or planning of jumping in the water.

Tomorrow, it’ll be bright again, but much cooler with highs running in the low 60s coast, low 70s inland. High temps are reached early in the afternoon and as the east wind freshens up, it’ll be chilly by dinner time, mid 50s to low 60s by 6pm for most.