A sight for sore eyes this morning as mostly sunny skies return with warmer summer weather. Temps jump from the 50s and low 60s this morning to the lower 80s this afternoon as a west wind picks up to gust around 20-25mph. Overall, with humidity in check, it’ll be a nice mid June day. At times, the sky may have a bit of a haze to it from the Canadian wildfire smoke, but overall, we look good from start to finish.

Tonight will be mild, in the 60s and that’ll set-up a good launching pad for tomorrow for the highs to jump up in the afternoon quite a bit. Highs tomorrow head for the mid to upper 80s. Cooler across the Cape.

Friday won’t be as warm, but still nice. Near 70 coast, near 80 inland.





Heading into the weekend… you weren’t expecting a dry one were you? The chance for showers/storms starts going up Friday night and we’ll likely see some of that linger into Saturday. It’ll be cooler both Saturday and Sunday with highs back into the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible Father’s Day. If we pick up some rain Saturday, it’ll be the 13th Saturday in a row with some rain.