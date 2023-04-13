What a week we’ve had and what a day we have ahead of us! In the summer, this would be a fantastic pool or beach day. In April, it’s a great day for a walk on beach or to lay outside, but this early in the season, the pools are still closed and those ocean temps are awfully cold. None the less, let’s enjoy the nice summery weather ahead. Lunch or dinner outside would be great as well. Abundant sunshine wins out through the day as temps surge well into the 80s. Upper 80s will be common away from the immediate coast, but even in and around Boston, the west wind may be strong enough to hold temps well into the 80s too. Cape Ann and Cape Cod will be cooler, but still nice for mid April. UV index is high, so if you’re lounging outside for a while, sunscreen it up. The sun angle in mid April is similar to that of late August. The record to beat in Boston is 86, we’ll be close if that west wind holds. There’s no red flag warning today since the breeze is not as strong and relative humidity is not as low, but the fire danger is elevated with dry conditions prevailing.

Tomorrow, it’s very warm again, however, winds of change are in the air during the afternoon as chilly ocean breezes kick in. Temps surge to near 80 by late morning tomorrow, just as the ocean air starts moving in. By early afternoon, 2pmish, we’re mid 80s inland, down to mid 60s at the coast. By 3-4pm, it’s mid to upper 80s in Worcester County to 50s and 60s at the coast. Big differences for sure! It does stay dry though.

The east wind that moves in will continue through the weekend, offering some chillier, but more seasonable air. Highs Saturday near 70 deep inland and stay around 55-60 at the coast. Saturday is dry, Sunday is not as some spotty showers move in with temps in the 50s. Marathon Monday looks wet at times too with showers and temps in the 50s for most of the race, peaking in the low 60s late in the afternoon.