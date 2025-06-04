A smoky sunrise kicked off this morning as temps start the day on the comfortable side with lower humidity still in place. The atmosphere however is primed to warm up, and warm up quickly. We’ll head to the 85-90 degree range this afternoon with a dry day under a smoky, hazy sun. It’ll be cooler across Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

In terms of the smoke, most of it is aloft and not near surface, so it’s not adding to substantial air quality issues near the ground. Air quality this morning is good and will generally be moderate this afternoon, more so for ground level ozone than for smoke. Ditto for tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the heat peaks with temps in the lower to mid 90s just away from the coast, 80s near the coast and 70s down across the Cape and Islands. Although a spot showers/storm is possible in the afternoon, much of the region looks to start and finish the day rain-free.

Friday is very warm and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. The issue with those will be localized downpours that produce pockets of street/poor drainage flooding. The winds that guide these storms along are fairly week, so any storm that pops will be slow moving.

The weekend will likely start unsettled too with scattered showers and storms likely on Saturday. Exact timing will be determined by where the front sets up and how/where any wave of low pressure tracks along it. With that said, we should find our dry hours in there too Saturday, so unsettled, but not necessarily washed out.