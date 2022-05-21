Low clouds and fog break by midday, although, with high humidity passing over the relatively cold ocean waters, an onshore breeze at the coast will keep low clouds and fog in and out this afternoon. That means beach/coastal temps are dramatically lower than what you’ll see inland. Highs range from the 70s at the coast to 90-95 along and west of I-95. We’ll likely stay well below the record of 93 in Boston today, but break the record of 88 in Worcester.

Tomorrow, the wind out of the southwest is stronger, meaning no sea breeze kicks in tomorrow, allowing temps to soar into the mid 90s in Boston, and break the record of 93. With dew points in the 60s, it’ll be muggy too. With a forecast high of 96, the heat will challenge all-time May records highs, with the 97 in 1880 in sight if mostly sunny skies stay strong.







The day comes to a close with scattered storms late afternoon/evening. Those storms are out ahead of a cold front that’ll bring much more seasonable weather early next week.