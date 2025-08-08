Summertime…a mainstay on the JR Mix Tapes of the early 90s and weather like today (and the upcoming weekend) would get you dancing like the Fresh Prince too!

Our weekend looks fantastic. Sunshine for not just one day but both—we haven’t said that very often in 2025.

If I had to pick one day better than the other for outdoor activities, I’d lean toward Saturday due to the afternoon temperatures. Thanks to a gentle onshore breeze, coastal cities and towns will see afternoon temps in the upper 70s, while farther inland, low to mid 80s will be the rule. Sunday does start to see hotter air arrive for inland cities and towns but once again, along the coast, slightly cooler readings. What both days do not feature is high humidity. A win for sure. In fact, while next week does look hot, I don’t see excessive tropical air with this round of heat. Yes, it will be hot, but the lack of humidity will preclude dangerous conditions if outside for several hours.

The one knock you may have on this stretch of weather (which will only be whispered on a Friday afternoon in August) is the lack of rain. We could use some rain but the overall pattern will remain dry for several days with only a few scattered thunderstorms next Wednesday afternoon.

Enjoy that sunshine! ;o)

~JR