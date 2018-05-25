Summery Saturday, Back to Spring Sunday

We made it…it’s officially the end of the work week and the unofficial start to the summer season, which is Memorial Day Weekend. It was a beautiful, breezy, and warm way to kick off the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s today for most locations. The west-southwest wind, coupled with an ocean temperature in the upper 50s, made it slightly cooler for the south coast as well as the Cape & Islands where highs were in the 70s.

Tonight, we’ll see an uptick in the humidity, otherwise mild with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We kick off the weekend with highs near 90 Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will be lurking just to our north. Most of the day will be dry, muggy and hot, before an isolated thunderstorm strolls in late day as the cold front moves in. The cold front ushers in a big cool down for Sunday. We go from near 90 to mid-50s Sunday afternoon, which is why Saturday will be the better beach day.

We start off Sunday with clouds and a few lingering showers, but it doesn’t look like a complete washout…gloomy and cool, yes…washout, no. An easterly wind Sunday will also keep us much cooler at the immediate coastline.

Memorial Day Monday is all about improvement in the weather. We could start off with some light drizzle for the Memorial Day parades, but then, we will likely dry things out under mostly cloudy skies. We climb back to near 70 inland, near 60 at the immediate coastline.

As everyone heads back to work after an extended holiday weekend, temperatures climb back into the 80s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. In the meantime, wherever the weekend takes you, safe travels and enjoy your time with family and friends.