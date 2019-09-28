Summery Saturday, Showers Tonight, Seasonable Sunday

For any of your outdoor plans this weekend, for the first full weekend of the fall season, it will feel a bit summery today, with highs around 80. It will be breezy through this afternoon (out of the SW) ahead of an impending cold front that will bring a line of showers later this evening (timing: 8PM – midnight).

The line of showers could bring a few embedded downpours, otherwise we don’t have to worry about them for the daytime hours since they will be out of here before sunrise on Sunday.

For the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday in Boston, temperatures will start off in the low 60s and warm-up into the upper 60s. Great weather for such a great cause.

Sunday and Monday remain dry, but Monday features slightly cooler temps, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday morning is the next best chance for showers.

Midweek provides a summer-like warm-up (just in time to kick off the month of October!) with highs into the upper 80s! This warm-up is shortlived as an unsettled weather pattern takes over by the end of the week and brings temperatures back down into the low 60s for highs.