Summery Soup

We closed the books on May and it will go down as the 11th warmest on record in Boston, and was also a dry one with only 1.9″ of rain falling in the city. Although, with the weekends tending to be cool and with some showers, some may not perceive May as being “warm and dry”.

Anyhow, we’re now into June, and it’s hard to believe that it was 7 years ago today that an EF3 tornado, with winds up to 160mph, tore a 39 mile path through the state. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected today on this anniversary of that deadly twister.

While severe weather won’t be much of a concern today, we will track a few passing showers that are scattered about from mid morning, through the afternoon. You’ll have more dry hours than wet, but it’s not a bad idea to keep the umbrella on standby. It’ll be a very muggy day too with highs near 80 and dew points near 70. A soupy air mass for sure!

Saturday starts mild and muggy but turns cooler late in the day, especially at the coast. As winds turn onshore and temps drop a bit, that front will trigger a few scattered showers/storms. Most of those occur away from the coast, and even inland, it’s not a washout day as you’ll still feature more dry hours than wet.

We turn cooler Sunday and stay cool for much of next week. We’ll watch to see long close a couple areas of low pressure get to Southern New England, but I’d plan on seeing some wet weather to compliment that chilly ocean wind on Monday – Wednesday.

