Summery Start to June Quickly Followed by a Cool-Down

We say goodbye to May 2018 and hello to the start of Meteorological Summer! It officially kicks off on June 1st every year and lasts through August 31st.

May 2018 was the 11th warmest May on record for the city of Boston and we finished the month relatively on the drier side, nearly an inch and a quarter below normal.

Right on cue, temperatures tomorrow along with the humidity will be on the rise before they take a tumble for the weekend.

High temperatures Friday will stretch back into the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers by the afternoon, mainly for the south coast, the Cape & Islands.

Friday will not be a washout, plus, this weekend will not be a washout either, it will just be cooler each day as cooler air slides in from the north followed by an easterly wind off the cold Atlantic by Saturday afternoon.

We can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday for any of your outdoor plans, including the Best Buddies Challenge, which could feature just a passing shower. For the day, we’re looking at a 20% chance for showers and high temperatures into the 60s to low 70s.

By the end of the weekend, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s with a breezy easterly wind ahead of a coastal system that will churn showers over the region for the start of the work week.

In theory, it appears that a damp and dreary start to the week and stretching into the midweek will finally change the pattern for our weekends. In the extended forecast, the following weekend appears warmer and nicer both days. In the meantime, stay tuned for any weather updates on the air, online here, and on the go with the 7News app.