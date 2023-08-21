What a day we had for ourselves yesterday as sunshine won out, and temps topped off in the low to mid 80s with the humidity in check. With so many unsettled days this summer, it was great to sneak in a fantastic pool/beach day over the weekend.



Can we do it again today? Sort of. The temps run back into the mid to even a few upper 80s, so no doubt it’ll be warm. It’ll be more humid too with dew points sliding back into the mid 60s. We’ll have more clouds today, filtering and fading the sun at times and after 3pm, it’s fair game for a few isolated to scattered showers/rumble of thunder to pop up too. About 30% of us will pick up a shower/storm, and most of them will be brief. That means if you’re planning that pool or beach day, most of the day turns out dry, get keep an eye out for that possible brief interruption late afternoon.

Those scattered showers/storm will be ahead of a cold front that slips through overnight tonight. On the other side of that front, temps fade back into the 70s tomorrow with low humidity. It’s pretty much a repeat forecast Wednesday too with sunny skies and low humidity. Thursday is still nice too with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Thursday night, scattered showers and storms return and it’ll likely be unsettled at times Friday, into Saturday.

In the tropics, Hilary is now a post tropical cyclone on the west coast of the U.S. In the Atlantic, a few names have popped up. The storm closest to the U.S. is Franklin, which is expected to impact Hispanoila, and perhaps the SE Bahamas, but remain east of the U.S.