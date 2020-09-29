Summery Today, Rain and Wind Tomorrow

One more time… higher humidity and warm temps will extend through the day today as highs near 80 degrees and dew points run well into the 60s. Morning low clouds and fog break for partial sunshine at times by midday. While most of the day is rain-free, a few isolated afternoon showers inland are possible.

The chance for rain rises this evening as showers and localized downpours approach from the west. After midnight, showers, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds become more widespread and linger through tomorrow mornings commute. Rain totals will vary, with localized downpours dropping more than an 1″ for some towns, especially across central and western Mass. Eastern Mass, most locations pick up at least 0.25″, but those 1″ amounts won’t be as widespread as what we’ll see across the western half of New England. While the rain is beneficial, it won’t be a drought buster.

Winds crank up tomorrow morning, gusting 40-50mph, downing a lot of leaves, small tree branches and even producing some isolated power outages. Winds won’t be as strong in the afternoon as we dry out.