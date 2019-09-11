Summery Wednesday, Wet and Cooler Thursday

Even though we are in meteorological fall (as of September 1st), today was a glimpse back to summer with highs stretching into the mid 80s, a southerly breeze, and mainly sun-filled skies.

Thursday we bounce back to fall.

You’ll likely need an umbrella by the afternoon and your fall gear since we are tracking a cool down through the day.

First, for your Thursday morning commute, it is dry, but the cloud cover will be prevalent.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, but those take a tumble through the day due to the approaching showers.

Expect rain to slide through by midday, tapering ahead of the evening commute, but the clouds will be sticking around- dampening your outdoor plans and making for a gloomy Thursday.

Friday features drier conditions, but the cooler air sticks around. Highs on Friday are expected in the upper 60s, but at least the sunshine returns for the end of the work week.

Then, we are tracking a weekend warm-up.

Saturday brings the 70s back into the region. It will be breezy ahead of a front that will be trying to dive southward. Ahead of this front, a chance for a passing shower, but not a washout!

Mostly sunny skies return for the second half of the weekend with highs around 80.

We remain above normal – temperature-wise – into the start of the next work week.