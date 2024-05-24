It’s been a beautiful transition into our holiday weekend! A lot of sunshine and warm today. Boston was above average from start to finish!

Tonight, another cold front will drop across Southern New England. The breeze we’ve felt this afternoon will taper off overnight. We’ll have mainly clear skies and temperatures drop into the 50s. Tomorrow we’ll see a lot of sunshine once again with mid and high level clouds. There will be less wind and that will allow for afternoon sea breezes.

Tomorrow is your best day to hit the beach out of the three-day weekend. Just remember the UV Index will be running high, so have the sunscreen ready to go. Water temperatures are still chilly in the upper 50s/near 60. Wave heights will be low. It’ll be a good day to cruise on the water!

Saturday is dry. There’s an isolated shower/storm chance for Sunday. Rain chances go up later in the day Monday. Most of the rainfall will be Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Sunday’s temperatures will be fairly similar to Saturday. Warm inland and slightly cooler at the coast. It’ll be partly cloudy as we’ll be in and out of clouds through the day. There will be some clouds in the morning with a chance for a spot shower. We’ll get some sunshine through the day and that will create some instability to allow for an isolated storm to bubble up in the afternoon/evening. Most of us stay dry.

Monday will bring us more clouds and temperatures closer to average. The afternoon and evening brings the chance for rain with storms possible at night.

We’ll wrap up the blog with a look at your Fenway forecast for the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black