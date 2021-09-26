Dry air has moved in making it feel comfortable! It is cool tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

By the time you walk out the door in the morning we’ll be in the mid and upper 50s with sunshine. It will become partly cloudy as we approach lunch time and there will be a passing shower. The more likely place to see a shower is in southern New Hampshire. There could be a lingering spot shower around for the evening commute. Highs will be between 72-77º.

A cold front approaches the area on Tuesday. The front slows down and lingers in the area throughout the day. This makes it difficult to pinpoint what areas will see more rain. As of right now it looks like it stalls near the Pike with showers developing along and south of the Pike. It is mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It might feel a bit muggy on Tuesday, but much more comfortable the rest of the week with dew points in the 40s.

We’re looking at a stretch of nice weather! Wednesday will have dry, crisp air and highs in the mid 60s. There could be a spot shower Thursday and it is a bit cooler in the low 60s. The first day of October will feel like fall with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.