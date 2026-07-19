Happy Sunday! Wow, what a stunner of a day! The sun was out and shining, and we’ll have more of the same tomorrow. However, we are tracking some big changes Tuesday and Wednesday.

First, open up your windows! Get some fresh air into the house tonight as temperatures tumble to the 60s and eventually the 50s under mostly clear skies.

The clear skies continue tomorrow. I don’t even just mean rain, either. The Canadian wildfire smoke will also stay at bay.

Morning temperatures Monday will be in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Enjoy the sun and the low humidity!

Changes come Tuesday. What you’ll notice first is the massive jump in humidity. It’ll also be breezy and cloudy with chances for some thunderstorms late in the day.

Storms will be spotty for the evening commute but more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Right now, the greatest risk for severe weather Tuesday is highest farther west, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Wednesday will be humid and cloudy with more chances for storms. Thursday will be much less humid and brighter with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are trending drier with sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Stay tuned!