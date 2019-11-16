Sun-filled and Cold Today, More Clouds Sunday

After yesterday’s seasonable conditions and sunshine, it was back to the cold this morning as wind chills started off in teens to low 20s this morning.

Today, expect sun-filled skies to prevail with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 30s…with wind chills in the 20s for most of the day (so do not forget to bundle up before your outdoor plans today).

Tonight, temperatures will continue to slip back into the low 20s for the suburbs, upper 20s to 30s at the coast.

Sunday features increasing cloud cover through the day, ahead of the next system that will bring the threat for rain and wind into Monday morning’s commute.

Speaking of Monday, a few roads for the interior (higher elevations: Worcester Hills, southern NH, RT. 2 corridor) could become slick early Monday morning due to some freezing rain, so we will have to keep an eye on that over the next 24 hours.

Wind will be the strongest closest to the coast due to the fact that the system will continue to remain just off our coast. Gusts could top out at 45 mph for the Cape and Islands late Sunday night into Monday, with gusts between 25-35 for the 495-corridor.

Minor coastal flooding is possible for Monday afternoon’s high tide just as the system continues to bring rain into the afternoon and evening commutes.

Showers start to move out into Tuesday morning’s commute, but we could see another round of icing possible for the higher elevations of Worcester Co. and again for southern NH (away from the coastline).

Tuesday afternoon still remains mostly cloudy, but at least we will be drying out. Wednesday remains dry under mostly cloudy skies, with Thursday seeing the return to sunshine and seasonable highs – back into the 50s!

Friday is also in the 50s, but a few showers cannot be ruled out.