Sun-filled and Less Windy Sunday

It was a wet and blustery start to the weekend, but that system that impacted the region yesterday has since pulled off the New England coast, giving us one salvageable weekend day for outdoor plans.

Under a sun-filled sky, temperatures today will warm-up into the low 50s by mid-afternoon- a great day for yard work or checking out the peak fall color.

However, due to Daylight Saving Time ending earlier this morning, sunset this evening is at 4:34PM. With that being said, temperatures will plummet under mostly clear skies, especially for those in our northwestern suburbs.

Heading to Gillette for the big game this evening? Be sure to wear the layers. Tailgating weather will be nice, but by kickoff (8:20PM), temperatures will be in the low 40s, and likely by the end of the game, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday brings our next round of rain, but not until at least the second half of the day.

Most of our DAYLIGHT HOURS will be dry (remember, sunset is close to 4:30PM now), but a few showers will march in around 3PM, with scattered showers spreading across the region between 5-7PM, likely lasting through the overnight hours.

Election Day on Tuesday will feature a chance for a few showers, but the bulk of the rain arrives late in the evening, along with our mild air. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 60s between 5PM – 7PM.

Wednesday has a few showers before drier air arrives for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. Friday brings another round of rain by the afternoon, so enjoy those dry times while you can.