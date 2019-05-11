Sun-filled and Seasonable Saturday, Cloudy With Scattered Showers Sunday

Today is a absolute beauty for anyone with outdoor plans. Picture perfect if you’re going to the Red Sox game or catching up on some of those previously cancelled games from earlier in the season (soccer, baseball, softball, etc).

Plan on wearing the sunscreen, putting on a pair of sunglasses, because we’re tracking mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures could stretch to 70° especially in interior SE MA, elsewhere temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s.

With this spring season, nice weekend days are hard to come by, especially two weekend days in a row.

Tomorrow, for Mother’s Day, expect to have the umbrella on standby, as a system to our southwest advances northward, just skimming southern New England with scattered showers. These will be mainly along and south of the Pike. This forecast will be very similar to last Sunday’s set-up when we saw on and off light showers, but overall mainly cloudy day.

Tomorrow is most certainly NOT a washout, but it’s not the Pick of the Weekend, either…it will features mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday features another round of rain showers and breezy conditions with highs only into the low 50s.

Tuesday is chilly with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s with scattered showers.

With the rain and cooler temperatures, that’s good news for those who are currently suffering with allergies.

Finally drier conditions reach southern New England by Wednesday, with the return of some sunshine. An afternoon shower is possible Thursday, otherwise dry and seasonable going into Friday.

In the meantime, I hope everyone enjoys time with mom over the course of the weekend!