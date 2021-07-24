Today is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, comfortable conditions, and highs around 80° — ideal for any of your outdoor plans whether you’re heading to the beach, staying poolside, finishing some yardwork or taking a trip to Fenway.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds late. Overnight lows only slip into the 60s.

Showers hold off until a couple hours before daybreak and we may see a few pockets of heavy rain which could contain some thunder developing by late morning. We may see a lull in the action after noon, as showers become scattered and lighter through mid-afternoon, which means that tomorrow is not a complete washout, but it certainly won’t be nearly as nice as today.

Overall, we’re looking at a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rainfall through Sunday night.

A few lingering showers are possible for the Cape early Monday morning before they depart, otherwise we’re looking at emerging sunshine with highs stretching into the upper 80s for much of the region, 70s at the Cape.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again jumping into the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s at the Cape.

Wednesday will bring increasing clouds with a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thursday also brings a chance for a few thunderstorms, but in the evening and a few showers could linger into early Friday.