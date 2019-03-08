Sun-filled Saturday, Snow to Rain Sunday

We saw another sun-filled day across the region for our Friday and we’ll see much of the same as we head into the weekend – at least the first half of the weekend.

For any of your Friday night plans, still plan on bundling up as temperatures slip back into the low to mid 20s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday features plentiful sun and a slight warm-up. Expect high temperatures to rise into the low to mid 40s. We remain dry Saturday with just a few clouds building in by Saturday evening ahead of our next system.

The next system impacts our Sunday. The system that slides in early Sunday starts off as snow, than changes to a wintry mix for central MA, otherwise, for most of the region, we see the changeover from snow to rain, with that rain/snow line lifting from south to north through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The rain lingers into the early evening hours before moving out. High temperatures on Sunday will reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.

With warmer air moving in Sunday afternoon, snowfall amounts will likely be higher towards the RT. 2 corridor and areas northward into southern NH. Expect 1-3″ NW of the 495-corridor, north central MA, and southern NH, with just a coating to an inch within the 495-corridor and along and south of the Mass Pike, with just a coating for SE MA, southern coast and the Cape and Islands.

Something to look forward to, as we “Spring Ahead” early Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, we’re tracking a spring-like pattern into the next work week. High temperatures by the end of the 7-day stretch into the 50s!

With the upcoming warm-up into next week, it does bring the threat for some showers, but it looks like most of the wet weather holds off until the end of the work week.