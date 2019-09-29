Sun-Filled, Seasonable Sunday, Cooler Monday

What a spectacular Sunday! Gorgeous conditions – temperatures right around normal for this time of the year and a bit of a breeze shifting off the cooler ocean waters, making for a comfortable afternoon.

If you’re heading to Fenway, temperatures likely in the upper 60s, still remaining sun-filled for the game.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies and high pressure overhead, temperatures will take a nose dive after sunset-back into the mid 40s off towards the northwest, around 50 for Boston.

Temperatures struggle to make it out of the 60s Monday, making for a fall-feel under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday features a few more clouds, a spot shower, and higher temps. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week with highs into the 80s, but don’t be fooled by this heat…temperatures will take a nose dive by the end of the week, with highs only into the 50s Friday with some scattered showers.