Sun-filled Stretch…Enjoy!

After a stormy Tuesday afternoon, it was the calm AFTER the storm for our Wednesday, making for the clean-up effort a little easier. Yesterday, Boston set a daily rainfall record with 2.68″, flooding roadways, strong winds bringing down trees and power lines. That messy weather has exited and now we’re under a quiet, calm, sun-filled and much less humid airmass. This quiet pattern will stick around for several days, at least through the end of this week.

Tonight, comfortable conditions are expected with temperatures into the mid 50s in the suburbs, 60s for the immediate coast & downtown Boston. Mostly clear skies will prevail overnight with a light breeze out of the northwest.

Thursday, almost an exact repeat of today in terms of the weather, but with less cloud cover. A sea breeze will develop by the afternoon for the immediate coast. 70s for highs at the coast, 80s inland.

Friday brings a few more clouds, and highs into the mid 80s.

For the weekend, Saturday will feature highs into the upper 70s to low 80s, a few more clouds than Friday, and a chance for rain developing late Saturday night. For your outdoor plans during the day Saturday, you’ll be rain-free.

Sunday will feature more humidity as well as showers with highs around 80, gusty winds under some heavy downpours at times. This unsettled and more muggy weather will be the trend into the following work week, so take advantage of the next few days while they last.

-Jackie Layer