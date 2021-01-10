Sun-filled Sunday, Quiet Start to the Week

Today is the “pick of the weekend” due to plentiful sunshine, lighter winds, and highs near 40°, so you’ll want to make sure you get to spend at least some time outdoors to enjoy a nice winter day for early January.

Tonight, under clear skies, temperatures will drop. Overnight lows will slip into the upper teens for higher elevations like the RT. 2 corridor and southern NH, otherwise low to mid 20s will be expected for areas closer to the the coast and SE MA.

We start off our Monday under clear skies, then we’ll see increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as a couple of systems miss to our south and east, resulting in tranquil and dry weather through most of the work week.

It’s not until Friday that we see mostly cloudy skies and showers late as a cold front approaches. This front will usher in slightly cooler conditions next Saturday, but ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s (nearly 10-degrees above normal for early January).

Also to note, with the colder air Saturday, we could see some snow showers mixing with the rain showers. We’ll continue to monitor as we get closer. Until then, enjoy this quiet stretch of weather while it lasts.