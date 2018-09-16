Sun-Filled Sunday, Remnants of Florence Tuesday

We started off with some patchy dense fog earlier this morning, but with little to no cloud cover upstairs, it was able to burn off with the warming of the mid-September sunshine. High temperatures today will stretch into the upper 70s at the coast due to an onshore breeze, low to mid 80s farther inland and a bit humid.

Overnight tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday brings yet another day around 80, 70s at the Cape with a southwesterly breeze under mostly sunny skies.

Florence, now a Tropical Depression, continues to weaken, but it is still bringing drenching rains to the Carolinas. It will take a northwestward turn later today and will bring flooding rainfall towards Western NC, Northern SC, and VA.

By Tuesday, the remnants of Florence will slide into southern New England, bringing heavy rain with tropical-like downpours possible. We will continue to monitor the threat for flooding here as the remnants could bring widespread 1.5″ to 3″ of rainfall.

Thankfully, the remnants of Florence will be out of here by Wednesday as a cold front to our northwest sweeps in. That front will bring much more fall-like conditions back into the area by Thursday with highs into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week will be dry besides the slight chance for a shower late Friday into early Saturday.