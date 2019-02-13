Sun-filled Valentine’s Day

With the countdown to Valentine’s Day down to hours instead of days, the forecast shows mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. With the past four years featuring bitter cold and over a foot of snow (Valentine’s Day 2016 and 2015, respectively), this year will be a little different from previous years.

Now to the all important Valentine’s Day forecast. You’ll need the heavier jacket in the morning, with the temperatures stretching to near 40 through the afternoon. By dinner time, temperatures slip back into the upper 30s under mostly clear skies. No need to bring along the umbrella.

Speaking of umbrella, you will need to make sure to have it by your side on Friday since we could have a few showers. We also warm-up on Friday into the low 50s.

Weekend travel plans? If you’re heading to the slopes, temperatures will be in the 20s with a chance for a few flurries Monday.

Speaking of snow, Boston has fallen well behind on seasonal snowfall. So far this year, we are up to 4.7″ of snow, with the most recent snow storm on Tuesday nearly doubling our snowfall so far with winter season. Worcester has over 25″ of snow, which is still over a foot shy of what they received last season.

In comparing with other cities from across the nation for seasonal snowfall, Oklahoma City still has more seasonal snowfall than Boston.

Now, if you’re the type that is ready for spring and warmer weather, we are just 25 days away from springing ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time, and 30 days away from the First Day of Spring.

Springing down to Florida for Spring Training this weekend? Forecast calls for highs in the 80s and sunshine. Enjoy!

Back here locally, a few snow showers possible late Sunday and midweek next week, otherwise the extended forecast looks cooler and dry.