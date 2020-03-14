Sun-Filled Weekend, Bit Chilly Sunday

After a wet and cloudy end to the work week yesterday, it was nice to see the sunshine return for our Saturday morning. The mainly sun-filled skies will continue to stick around for this weekend – great for your outdoor plans.

Highs today will reach into the low to mid 50s, while tomorrow will be slightly cooler (and closer to seasonable) than the day today. The wind will shift to an onshore breeze tomorrow afternoon, making it colder at the coast Sunday.

Monday is still dry with a few extra clouds strolling in by Monday evening ahead of our next chance for rain. On St. Patrick’s Day, that’s our next best chance for rain. A system to our north with an accompanying cold front, along with a coastal low to our south, will bring scattered rain showers Tuesday, but if the timing is quicker, then, we can not rule out a few wet snow flakes mixing in for the interior and higher terrain for a time early on Tuesday, otherwise, this is mainly a rain event for Tuesday.

As for those who suffer from allergies, today is a high pollen count due to unseasonably warm temps, the sun and the recent rain we received yesterday. Better conditions will move in by Tuesday.

Drier conditions return Wednesday, before another round of rain showers return Thursday and Friday.