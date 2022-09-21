Yes, some sunshine is back in the forecast today, but it’s a bit of a process getting there. Low clouds and patchy drizzle start our Wednesday morning as temps hover in the upper 50s. We won’t see much wet weather for the morning commute, but a damp ground is the story for many towns and cities as the kids head out for the school bus.



Low clouds gradually break for some sunshine by midday and that sunshine becomes more expansive this afternoon. Once the sunshine breaks out, we’ll watch temps jump up to near 70 this afternoon.



Another round of wet weather moves in tomorrow with the heaviest of it falling around midday. Showers and thunderstorms break out across Worcester County between 8-10am and move east from there. The rain is most widespread between 10am-3pm as embedded thunderstorms will be capable of strong wind gusts and downpours. Rain tapers from west to east just before the evening commute and chillier air comes barreling in at night.



Friday, it’s full on Fall with a gusty wind and cool air as highs run 50s to near 60. Wind gusts 20-30mph with a few higher gusts likely near the coast. Hurricane Fiona will be a few hundred miles east of us at this point, making it’s way toward central and eastern Nova Scotia. It’ll be a powerhouse storm there, with gusts 75-100mph and a lot of heavy rain.





With pressures pushing down to the 930mph, no doubt this will be a high impact storm for parts of Atlantic Canada, especially around Cape Brenton Island, Prince Edward Island and other nearby areas.

For us, the biggest impact will be high surf as waves kick up to 5-10 feet tomorrow afternoon, through Saturday. The tropics are becoming more active again, and the next hurricane to threaten the U.S. (most likely eastern Gulf of Mexico), may come mid to late week next week.



Locally, our weekend forecast looks good with temps in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. It’ll stay dry as well, which is great for the Making Strides Walk in Boston Sunday morning.



