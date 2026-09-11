Low humidity came crashing back in yesterday afternoon as temps remained very lofty. With highs in the mid to upper 80s, it sure felt more like mid summer. Today, we’re back to mid September vibes with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thin mid to high level clouds give a bit of a filter to the sun this morning, although I expect more and more blue to the sky midday into the afternoon. All and all, a fantastic Friday weather-wise.

With the clear sky and low humidity in place, temps fade fast tonight and we’ll start tomorrow morning off in the 40s for many. Sun filled skies win out tomorrow morning with some increasing mid to high clouds in the afternoon.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday night as humidity start to increase too.

By Sunday morning, we’re back to a soupy air mass and with some mid-upper level energy riding in along a warm front, we’ll watch the risk of a batch of showers and storms to move through. The main risk will be localized downpours as the atmosphere will be juiced with water vapor. If a wave of low pressure forms, a narrow band of a quick 2-3″ could form along the track of the low. Right now, timing favors the morning into midday for the highest risk of rain.





Monday and Tuesday, we’re back to comfy air and sunshine.