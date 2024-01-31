Safe to say it’s been a gloomy stretch of weather over the past week or so as sunshine has been hard to come by. Even on the mainly dry days, clouds have won out, allowing for one of the cloudiest months on record.



We’ll start today off with mostly cloudy skies, and although for time to time today, some breaks of sun are possible, clouds still win out. The layer of moisture a few thousand feet up is still there, providing those clouds, and will be tough to break down completely. It’ll be a bit milder today too, mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow and Friday off temps near or above 40, more clouds, and occasionally a spot rain/snow shower with the higher chance of it Friday. With that said, a large portion of the day will be dry still, just not too bright.

Saturday and Sunday offer a seasonable chill, but it’ll be dry, and dare I say brighter? Yup, more sunshine than clouds win out this weekend, offering us a chance to soak in some sun. Sunset Saturday is at 5pm.