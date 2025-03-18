After a cloudy and rainy day yesterday, the sun tried so hard to return today. Despite some breaks and thinning here and there, the clouds were hard to erode today. That will change tomorrow with the sun coming out in full force. Enjoy it, because the clouds roll back in on Thursday and stay locked in through Friday.

The breeze we had today turned to the northeast and those of us on the coast knows what that means this time of year… sea breeze season! While inland spots hit the 50s today, we were stuck in the 40s on the coast. Despite sunshine tomorrow, that sea breeze trend will stay with us both Wednesday and Thursday. The wind will become straight east Wednesday but by Thursday it will become southeast. For most of us, that’s not much of a difference, but for Boston, that southeast direction actually gives us some protection so the sea breeze won’t be as dramatic on Thursday.

The clouds that return on Thursday are ahead of our next round of rain that arrives overnight Thursday into Friday to bookend our week. The rain looks to hold off until after midnight, with the steadiest and heaviest falling Friday morning. By the afternoon the rain will taper off from a steady and moderate rain to a few isolated showers.