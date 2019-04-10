Sun Returns, Friday Night Rain

After a rather cloudy and cool day today, clouds will be decreasing overnight and that will set up more sunshine for Thursday. With more sun, temperatures will be warmer tomorrow. And less wind will make it feel significantly nicer outside. A sea breeze will set up tomorrow and keep our coastal areas slightly cooler but it will still be a nice afternoon.

Fast forward to the weekend and it will start off soggy. Rain will arrive Friday night and linger into early Saturday. Most of Saturday is dry outside of the early morning. And it will be warm… 70 will be a common number on the weather map on Saturday. Our next round of showers arrives Sunday evening and lasts through Monday. Of course Monday is the Marathon and it will be cold, breezy, and soggy… nearly a repeat of last year.