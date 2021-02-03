Sun Returns Thursday, Mild with Rain Showers Friday

The clouds stuck around for most of our Wednesday and those linger through this evening and overnight along with some spotty flurries.

Thursday starts off with some clouds then, those dissipate to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs stretch into the upper 30s to around 40°.

Friday brings our next chance for showers. Some snow may mix in for the higher elevations, but overall, it looks to be mainly rain for much of the region.

High temperatures also stretch into the low 40s Friday afternoon. The showers push out ahead of the weekend, bringing sun-filled skies for Saturday with high into the mid-30s. Sunday brings a chance for a few flurries associated with a system to our south (this was the system that we were eyeing that could bring more snow accumulation, but the trend continues to push it farther out to sea, making it a “miss”).

Also a miss, the extreme cold that looked to move into southern New England next week. Yes it will be below normal for February, but not nearly as cold as what the trends had the last few days. Monday sees highs into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies and a few light snow showers north. Tuesday brings a mix of rain and snow with highs into the mid-30s as dry conditions return Wednesday with highs just above freezing.

Since we had our first 5PM sunset of 2021 yesterday, here are a few more things we are looking forward to:

-We’re just 39 days away from “springing forward” for Daylight Saving Time

-45 days away from the first day of spring.