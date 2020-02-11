Sun Returns Tomorrow, Rain/Snow Tomorrow Night

7Weather- The sun returns tomorrow, and then rain/snow showers move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wednesday starts with temperatures close to 32º, and then we get into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Skies are clear in the afternoon, and then clouds begin to move in throughout the evening.

Snow/Rain Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning:

SNOW TOTALS

Boston: ~1.0″

Worcester: 1-2″

Fitchburg: 2-3″

Lowell: 2-3″

Jaffrey: 3-4″

TIMING

Precipitation starts as snow between 12-1 AM Thursday for most of the area

Snow transitions from snow to rain between 4-6 AM – about 4 AM for Worcester and Boston, 6 AM near Fitchburg and Lowell

Scattered rain showers for the morning commute

Most of the rain is out of the area by lunch time

TRAVEL