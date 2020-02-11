Sun Returns Tomorrow, Rain/Snow Tomorrow Night

7Weather- The sun returns tomorrow, and then rain/snow showers move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wednesday starts with temperatures close to 32º, and then we get into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Skies are clear in the afternoon, and then clouds begin to move in throughout the evening.
Snow/Rain Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning:
SNOW TOTALS
- Boston: ~1.0″
- Worcester: 1-2″
- Fitchburg: 2-3″
- Lowell: 2-3″
- Jaffrey: 3-4″
TIMING
- Precipitation starts as snow between 12-1 AM Thursday for most of the area
- Snow transitions from snow to rain between 4-6 AM – about 4 AM for Worcester and Boston, 6 AM near Fitchburg and Lowell
- Scattered rain showers for the morning commute
- Most of the rain is out of the area by lunch time
TRAVEL
- Roads will have some slush along the Pike for the morning commute, but the snow won’t be coming down anymore. It will be all rain.
- Areas north of the Pike (light blue color on map) will have plowable snow, but crews should be able to keep up with it
- Areas from Fitchburg to Lowell and north could get up to 3.0″. Travel will be poor from 4-7 AM. Back roads could be snow covered