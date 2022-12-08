7Weather- Not too bad for December standards today! We saw plenty of sun and afternoon temperatures reached the low 50s for a lot of locations. For reference, the city of Boston hit 52 this afternoon and our average is 44 this time of year. It certainly felt nice in the sun, but there was a NW breeze around. Tomorrow, we’ll hold on to the sunshine and a little bit of a breeze.

Tonight, it will be mainly clear and cold. It will feel a lot different tomorrow morning than what we stepped outside to today (a lot of us were in the upper 40s). Tomorrow morning, expect mid/upper 20s inland and near 30 along coast.

Luckily, we keep the sunshine tomorrow. After the cold start, highs will be more seasonable in the low 40s for a lot of us. We’ll still be in between high and low pressure systems, this will keep a breeze for the coast. Northerly wind could gust near 30 mph for the South Shore, Cape and the Islands.

Take in the sunshine tomorrow! Cloudy skies prevail for the weekend. The high will shift east and along with that low pressure system to our southeast will bring a NE wind. That’ll keep the clouds around, and even bring the chance for some sprinkles and a few flurries along the coast.

Sunday brings some evening showers – rain and some flurries. We’re watching a low pressure system that will eventually work its way through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley this weekend. It’s a weak system, so we’re not expecting a lot in the way of accumulation. Right now, we think there could be a coating to an 1″ of snow inland.

The next seven days features a lot of mid to upper 30s for highs. We’re book ended by the low 40s. Some days of sun will be mixed in there. We’ll watch for our next system to arrive late Thursday into Friday.

-Melanie