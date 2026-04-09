Today shaped up to be a pretty nice day! We had tons of sunshine, and unlike yesterday, we actually had mild temperatures to go along with the sun. That was all thanks to the wind direction. Yesterday’s northeast wind coming off of 40° water temperatures pretty much sets you up for failure for any sort of warming. The south wind we had today, while still cooler for the Cape, was warmer for everyone else.

We’ll keep on going tomorrow. With more sunshine and a southwest wind, we’ll climb even more tomorrow afternoon! The Cape and Island will again be cooler, but if you live there, you know all too well that April is a “fake spring” for you and your warmer air is delayed by a month or two thanks to that cold ocean. Most towns will see temperatures rise well into the 60s tomorrow — warmer across our northern spots, cooler in our southern spots, and 50s on the Cape. The sun will be back tomorrow with just a few clouds arriving closer to sunset.

The clouds late Friday are ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight Friday into Saturday. The timing with this could not be better. Showers will hold off until around midnight and be gone by early Saturday. Unless you’re out the door by about 6am Saturday morning, the rain will be gone and the sunshine will be quick to return. If you’re out and about Friday night, yes there will some showers, but these won’t be heavy nor steady. They won’t ruin your Friday night plans.

It is a cold front, which means temperatures will be colder for the weekend. But it’s all about perspective. When you’re colder than Friday’s 60s to near 70°, that still leaves you with a nice, seasonable April weekend. Temperatures will be similar both Saturday and Sunday, climbing to the 50s. Our average high is 54°, so these numbers are still close to normal, if not even slightly above. The sun will be out both days, and while a breeze will kick out the sea breeze on Saturday, the wind will back off for Sunday, which will allow a little bit of cooling on the coast.