Sun to Clouds for Mother’s Day, Wet Monday Morning Commute

We are starting off our Sunday under sun-filled skies, but we’ll notice a few high level clouds by lunch time, turning mostly cloudy by dinner time, but temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s for your Mother’s Day.

The increasing cloud cover is associated with a system that moves in late tonight. The leading edge of rain starts to move in around 11PM, turning widespread after midnight. Steady to heavy rain is expected at times, with a wet start for that Monday morning commute.

The bulk of the rain moves out by 9AM Monday, with a few lingering light showers around noon, but these will be isolated. Drier conditions prevail for Monday afternoon and evening with some breaks in the clouds just in time for sunset.

We’re looking at a half inch of rain, with a little bit more for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands.

The wet weather to kick off the work week will at least bring some relief in the pollen count. Then, it’s back to high pollen count for tree pollen through midweek.

It will be breezy and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Slightly warmer Thursday with 60s sticking around for the end of the week.