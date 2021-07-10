Today brought the clouds and even a few showers earlier this morning, but the bulk of the daytime hours were dry with highs into the low 70s.

We have been drying out since Elsa pushed off the coast, leaving behind rainfall totals over 4″ for a few towns.

Tonight, we’ll see a partial clearing of the skies, dipping temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow, we start off with some sunshine before clouds build in for the afternoon. Similar to today, the bulk of the day is dry, however, a few showers could bubble up around dinner time and for the evening. These will be isolated (not widespread).

More rain is on the way for Monday as a system builds in from our southwest. With clouds and showers with us for Monday, highs will only be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with a spot shower and highs into the low 70s.

80s return for the second half of the week, with the heat brewing by the end of the week. We’re around 90 by Friday along with increasing humidity.

Thunderstorms Friday evening should break up the heat and humidity and bring us back closer to normal for next Saturday.