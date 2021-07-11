We started off with sunshine just after sunrise earlier this morning, but the clouds have already started to build in. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through this afternoon and evening with highs stretching into the low 80s inland, 70s at the coast due to a southeasterly breeze that develops this afternoon. A spot shower cannot be ruled out closer to dinner time, otherwise the bulk of the daytime hours are dry for your Sunday outdoor plans.

Tonight, showers bubble up with a few pockets of downpours developing after midnight. Overnight lows only dip into the 60s.

Scattered rain is with us Monday morning, turning widespread into the afternoon with embedded downpours and thunder. With the amount of rain we’ve seen lately, and the additional rain tomorrow, we could see some ponding on the roadways and localized flooding, so exercise caution on your travels.

A few locations could get over an inch of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible where the downpours set up.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for southern VT through Monday afternoon. This could be expanded to include portions of southern NH and northern MA.

The rain pushes out by tomorrow evening, giving way to mainly cloudy skies. A few showers are in the forecast for Tuesday too, but they will not be nearly as heavy as Monday.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs are only in the 70s, then we start to heat things up by the second half of the week with low 80s Wednesday coupled up with the rising humidity, too.

By the end of the week, we’re around 90° with evening thunderstorms Friday. A few showers are possible next weekend with highs into the mid 80s.