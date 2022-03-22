7Weather- Clouds move in throughout the day tomorrow, and then wet weather arrives overnight Wednesday.

Wednesday starts with bright skies and chilly temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds start to move in mid-day and it remains cloudy the rest of the day. Highs are close to 50º inland and in the mid 40s along the coast. That breeze that we’ve had the last few days is not around tomorrow.

Patchy drizzle could develop as early as 10-11PM Wednesday night. If there is sneaky cold air for higher elevations in Worcester and Middlesex Counties, then there could be a brief period of freezing rain. If we see this then there will be slick spots overnight Wednesday into very early Thursday morning.

It looks like the Thursday morning commute will be plain rain with pockets of heavier rain in southeast Massachusetts. It is raw and rainy with temperatures in the upper 30s in the morning. The heaviest rain falls in the morning and then it slowly tapers off in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 40s.

Expect drizzle/mist for the evening commute. There will be dry periods late Thursday evening and then a few showers arriving overnight.

Friday morning still has wet weather around, but it is moving out. Most locations get about 1.00″-1.50″ from Wednesday night – Friday morning. It’s possible that the Cape & the Islands receive a bit more rain with totals closer to 2.00″.

Once we get rid of the rain and skies clear a bit, temperatures jump into the mid 50s on Friday. There will be lots of clouds around this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50.